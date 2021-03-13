Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,450. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -269.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

