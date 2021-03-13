Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,767 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $60,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amedisys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,523,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,042,648. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.01. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

