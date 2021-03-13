Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 76,944 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,944 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after acquiring an additional 390,408 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Deluxe by 40.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after purchasing an additional 450,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Deluxe by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 831,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 334,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $42.98.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

