Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,141 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $46,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.