Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $41.69 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of WESCO International worth $41,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 165,309 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

WCC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.74. 8,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,230. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

