Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 222.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783,314 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $33,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. 52,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

