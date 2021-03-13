Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 349,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

