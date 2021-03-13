Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 935 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.50% of Adtalem Global Education worth $25,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE ATGE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. 18,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,386. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.