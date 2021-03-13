Fuse Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.97 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a market cap of $12.71 million and $2.97 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.00461042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00062728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00079756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.00530808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

