FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Geodrill Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geodrill in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GEO opened at C$1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.62 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.41. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,362.32%.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$58,198.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,819,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,266,805.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $71,869.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.