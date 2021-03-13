G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 86.5% in February

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the February 11th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,014,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20. G6 Materials has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies.

