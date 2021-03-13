Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JKPTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Shares of JKPTF opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Gamesys Group has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.