Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116,018 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $126.89 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.78. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

