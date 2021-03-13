Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.29 million and a PE ratio of -26.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

