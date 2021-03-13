Gemsstock Limited Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gemsstock Limited lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Gemsstock Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gemsstock Limited’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.