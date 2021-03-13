Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $42,161,723.43 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

