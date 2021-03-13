Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after buying an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $329.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.85.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

