Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra Sells 2,147 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:G opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $7,383,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Genpact by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

