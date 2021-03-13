Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.18% of Gentherm worth $25,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 28.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $424,151. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,182 shares of company stock worth $3,725,181. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

THRM stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

