GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GFL stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,499. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

