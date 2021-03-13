Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, of late, shares have declined sharply after it reported lower-than-expected results for fourth-quarter 2020. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate after beating in the preceding five quarters. The rise in price of key input commodities raises concern for the company. Also, softness in the Industrial business and cannabis growing and processing markets continues to hurt performance to some extent. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed downward revision. However, in 2020, the company’s net sales and adjusted earnings grew 15% and 18.2% respectively, year over year. It has been benefiting from the three-pillar value creation strategy, strengthening housing market and strong Renewable Energy & Conservation business.”

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.