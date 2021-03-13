Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,805. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

