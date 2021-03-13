Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $29,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 61.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 703,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,117,000 after purchasing an additional 252,126 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $808.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

