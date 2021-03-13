Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GLBZ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.98. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

