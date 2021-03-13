Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) versus Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Financial Contrast

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32% Eli Lilly and 24.01% 166.45% 15.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Blood Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 13 0 2.72 Eli Lilly and 0 4 10 0 2.71

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $93.82, indicating a potential upside of 118.70%. Eli Lilly and has a consensus target price of $194.36, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Eli Lilly and.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,263.76 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -9.11 Eli Lilly and $22.32 billion 8.81 $8.32 billion $6.04 33.98

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company also provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In addition, it offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. Further, the company Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; Reyvow for migraine; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Additionally, it Bamlanivimab and etesevimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. Eli Lilly and Company primarily has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Pfizer Inc.; AC Immune SA; Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation; ImmuNext, Inc.; Avidity Biosciences, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

