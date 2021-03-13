Globeflex Capital L P Buys 5,984 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.28% of Independent Bank worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Independent Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Independent Bank by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 8,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,615. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $527.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

