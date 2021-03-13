Globeflex Capital L P Grows Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AAWW opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,825 shares of company stock worth $5,751,364 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

