Globeflex Capital L P Has $594,000 Stock Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 56.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

HBIO opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $250.23 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

