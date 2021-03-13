Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 14,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.73 million, a PE ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $27.97.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

