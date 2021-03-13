Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 1,278 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.49% of Mastech Digital worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.