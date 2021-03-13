Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 13,305 Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In other news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,878 shares of company stock worth $1,798,604 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

