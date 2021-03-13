Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $46.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

