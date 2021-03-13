Globeflex Capital L P Trims Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.09% of Phibro Animal Health worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $208,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAHC stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

