Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 8% Following Weak Earnings

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares dropped 8% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 9,602,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 3,562,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOGO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $953.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

