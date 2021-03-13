Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gol Linhas is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to suppressed air-travel demand, passenger revenues (accounts for bulk of the top line) fell 57% in the first nine months of 2020. The spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil has further dampened travel demand. Demand in the domestic market dropped 38% in February from January levels. In response to this low demand, the carrier has reduced capacity significantly, which in turn is pushing up total unit costs. Depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar also poses a challenge to the company. Gol Linhas’ weak liquidity position is another concern. Due to these headwinds, shares of the company have declined 11.5% in a year’s time. However, with fuel expenses comprising a major chunk of airline expenditures, low fuel prices are a boon to the company.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

