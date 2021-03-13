Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

GARPY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

