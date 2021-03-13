Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $817.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

