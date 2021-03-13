Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $817.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

