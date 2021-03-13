Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $817.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

