Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

GDEN stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

