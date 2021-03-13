GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Eve T. Saltman Sells 28,594 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.75 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

