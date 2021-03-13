Graft Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded up 200.3% against the US dollar. Graft has a market cap of $362,535.47 and $12.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.45 or 0.00388954 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

