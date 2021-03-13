Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

