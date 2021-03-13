Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.81

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.81 and traded as high as C$43.19. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$43.03, with a volume of 180,313 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.62.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

