Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of GEAHF stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.45. Great Eagle has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

