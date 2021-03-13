Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

