Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $57.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,638 shares of company stock worth $1,090,031. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Grubhub by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Grubhub by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Grubhub by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

