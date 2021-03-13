Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASR. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $176.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $190.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

