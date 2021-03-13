GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Cormark

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$3.60 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on GT Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of CVE:GTT opened at C$3.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.84. The company has a market cap of C$417.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.38. GT Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$3.22.

In other GT Gold news, insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,810,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,469,932.90.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

