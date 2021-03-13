Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.01

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.01 and last traded at C$29.60, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$851.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.52.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

